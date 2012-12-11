Dec 11 A gas well exploded near Charleston, West
Virginia, on Tuesday, setting four houses on fire, an emergency
spokesman said. It was not immediately known if there were any
injuries.
The explosion was reported at 12:41 p.m. ET, said Michael
Slater of the Metro Emergency Operations Center in Charleston.
The explosion in Sissonville, about 10 miles north of
Charleston, set four houses on fire, and they were still burning
at mid-afternoon, Slater said.
Nearby Interstate 77 was closed to traffic in both
directions, as was Route 21.
"Flames are shooting very high in the area," he said.
A nearby nursing home was not damaged by the blast, he said.
A spokeswoman said West Virginia State Police were preparing
to release further details about the blast imminently.
