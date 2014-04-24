HOUSTON, April 24 The Wyoming Pipeline Authority
said on Thursday that all other natural gas processing plants
and pipelines at the Opal Hub were working normally after a
Wednesday blast shut a Williams Companies Inc plant.
Brian Jeffries, executive director of the Wyoming Pipeline
Authority, said the Opal Hub normally moves about 4-5 billion
cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natual gas at this time of year.
The Williams plant that pulls liquids out of gas to purify
it had been producing about 1 bcf/d before the explosion on
Wednesday.
Jeffries, whose agency encourages the development and
marketing of gas through pipelines to help lift the state's tax
revenues, said gas from the Opal Hub mostly moves product to the
Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Nevada and Southern
California.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)