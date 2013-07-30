ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 Fifteen workers were missing and seven were injured in a series of explosions that rocked a propane tank servicing plant in central Florida, northwest of Orlando, late on Monday, a spokesman for the local sheriff's office said.

Two other workers escaped unhurt from the blasts, which began at about 10:30 p.m. local time at the Blue Rhino propane gas filling station in the town of Tavares, Florida, John Herrell, Lake County sheriff's spokesman, told a news conference. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ron Grover)