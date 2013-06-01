Golden State Warriors guard Mookie Blaylock (R) tries to work the ball around Dallas Mavericks guard Greg Buckner in Dallas in this February 3, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/stringer/Files

ATLANTA Former NBA player Mookie Blaylock was in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital on Friday after being involved in a car crash that killed another person, police said.

Jonesboro Police Chief Frank Allen told Reuters that Blaylock, 46, was taken off life support when his condition stabilized.

Atlanta Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Gustin said Blaylock, who played most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, was listed in critical condition at the facility, but she could not release other details.

Blaylock was behind the wheel of a 2010 Cadillac Escalade on Friday in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a minivan head-on, Allen said.

"We have reason to believe he may have suffered a seizure," Allen said. "He had been previously treated for a seizure disorder."

A husband and wife in the minivan were injured along with Blaylock, and all three people were transported to Atlanta Medical Center, where the woman later died, Allen said.

The man in the minivan suffered injuries that were not life- threatening, police said.

Blaylock played in the National Basketball Association from 1989 to 2002. His ability to shut down opposing players twice earned him a place on the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

He played with the Hawks from 1992 to 1999 and also spent time with the New Jersey Nets and Golden State Warriors.

An arrest warrant for Blaylock was issued on May 21 for failure to appear in court on drug possession and drunken- driving charges, Allen said. (Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Peter Cooney)