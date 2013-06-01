May 31 Former NBA player Mookie Blaylock was on life support in an Atlanta hospital after being involved in a car crash on Friday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Atlanta Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Gustin confirmed that Blaylock, 46, who played most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks, was listed in critical condition at the facility, but she could not release other details.

Blaylock was behind the wheel of a Cadillac Escalade on Friday in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, when he crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic, Jonesboro police chief Franklin Allen told the Journal-Constitution. It was not clear why Blaylock's car crossed the center median.

The former basketball player's Cadillac hit another vehicle in a head-on collision, the Journal-Constitution reported. The crash injured two people in addition to Blaylock, and all three people were transported to Atlanta Medical Center, where Blaylock was on life support, Allen told the paper.

Blaylock played in the National Basketball Association from 1989 to 2002. His ability to shut down opposing players twice earned him a place on the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

He played with the Hawks from 1992 to 1999 and also spent time with the New Jersey Nets and Golden State Warriors. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Peter Cooney)