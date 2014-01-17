(Adds statement from Obsidian attorney, paragraphs 5-6)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 A blogger is entitled to
the same free speech protections as a traditional journalist and
cannot be liable for defamation unless she acted negligently, a
federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
Crystal Cox lost a defamation trial in 2011 over a blog post
she wrote accusing a bankruptcy trustee and Obsidian Finance
Group of tax fraud. A lower court judge had found that Obsidian
did not have to prove that Cox acted negligently because Cox
failed to submit evidence of her status as a journalist.
But in the ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
San Francisco said Cox deserved a new trial, regardless of the
fact that she is not a traditional reporter.
"As the Supreme Court has accurately warned, a First
Amendment distinction between the institutional press and other
speakers is unworkable," 9th Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz wrote
for a unanimous three-judge panel.
Steven Wilker, an attorney for Obsidian and the trustee,
pointed out the 9th Circuit still concluded that there was no
dispute that Cox's post was false.
"Ms. Cox's false and defamatory statements have caused
substantial damage to our clients, and we are evaluating our
options with respect to the court's decision," Wilker wrote in
an email.
Eugene Volokh, a UCLA School of Law professor who
represented Cox, said Obsidian would now have to show that Cox
had actual knowledge that her post was false when she published
it.
The ruling on Friday is particularly important in the era of
online content, Volokh said.
"In this day and age, with so much important stuff produced
by people who are not professionals, it's harder than ever to
decide who is a member of the institutional press," Volokh said.
Cox's blogging activities have attracted their share of
controversy. According to the court's opinion, Cox has a history
of making allegations of fraud and other illegal activities "and
seeking payoffs in exchange for retraction."
In 2008, Summit Accommodators retained Obsidian, a firm that
advises distressed businesses. When Summit filed for bankruptcy,
the court appointed an Obsidian principal, Kevin Padrick, as
trustee.
Cox wrote a series of blog posts, including one that accused
Padrick of tax fraud in failing to pay $174,000 in taxes owed by
Summit. U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez in Oregon rejected
Cox's First Amendment defenses, and a jury awarded Padrick and
Obsidian a combined $2.5 million.
However, the 9th Circuit found that the tax fraud
allegations were a matter of public concern, which means
Obsidian had to show evidence of negligent behavior by Cox.
"The allegations against Padrick and his company raised
questions about whether they were failing to protect the
defrauded investors because they were in league with their
original clients," Judge Hurwitz wrote.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Obsidian Finance Group LLC
and Kevin Padrick vs. Crystal Cox, 12-35238.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)