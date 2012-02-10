* US NHTSA says BMW did not promptly report defects
* Investigation found a number of violations
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 BMW North America will
pay a $3 million fine to settle U.S. government allegations that
it failed to promptly notify auto regulators about safety
defects and recalls.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on
Friday that it found a number of disclosure violations related
to 16 investigations of 2010 recalls affecting more than 338,000
passenger vehicles and motorcycles.
The biggest recall, accounting for nearly two thirds of the
total number of vehicles cited by NHTSA, involved certain BMW 5
and 6 Series cars from 2004-10 and 7 Series models from 2002-08.
A potential oil leak in the brake vacuum pump heightened crash
risk, regulators said.
"NHTSA expects all manufacturers to address automotive
safety issues quickly and in a forthright manner," NHTSA
Administrator David Strickland said in a statement.
BMW could not immediately be reached for comment.
The BMW penalty was the largest since Toyota Motor Corp
agreed to pay nearly $50 million in fines
stemming from disclosure issues that included massive recalls in
2009 and 2010 for sudden acceleration.
Since Toyota, U.S. auto regulators have become more
aggressive in launching safety investigations and have gotten
tougher with automakers about their recall practices.
In many cases, NHTSA initiates defect investigations that
sometimes lead to recalls based on consumer complaints or safety
related incidents. In other cases, automakers find defects
themselves or through other sources and take action without
government involvement.
Regardless, U.S. law gives manufacturers five business days
to notify NHTSA of any defects in cars, trucks or motorcycles
sold in the United States.
NHTSA said BMW failed on multiple occasions to promptly
report problems in certain motorcycle and vehicle models that
led to recalls initiated by the company.
In documents released by NHTSA, investigators noted a
"troubling trend" regarding BMW disclosure. They said the
company provided little information initially about recalls and
then dragged its feet when asked to follow up.
Missing or incomplete information sought by U.S. regulators
included plans by the company for addressing defects and details
about the number of vehicles potentially affected.
In addition to the pump problem in the 5, 6, and 7 series
models, other cases involved insufficient windshield bonding in
certain 2010 X5 and X6 sport activity vehicles. NHTSA also cited
side lighting problems with certain 2010 X5 M SAVs and chain and
brake problems in some motorcycles.
BMW North America and its parent, Bayerische Motoren Werke
AG, agreed to address internal recall decision making
to ensure that any future problems are reported to the U.S.
government and consumers, NHTSA said.