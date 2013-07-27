July 27 Two people were missing on Saturday after a boat with a wedding party aboard struck a barge on the Hudson River near New York City, and four others were taken to a hospital with injuries, local authorities and CNN said.

The sheriff's office of Rockland County, New York said the boat hit a construction barge on Friday night below the Tappan Zee bridge, a major transportation link across the Hudson River.

The people taken to a hospital had head injuries and one of them was unconscious when rescued from the badly-damaged boat, said Robert Vancura, of the Rockland County Sheriff's office.

The two missing were a bride-to-be whose wedding was scheduled to be in two weeks, and the best man, CNN reported, quoting a family member.

Police said they suspended the search for the missing overnight but resumed this morning.

The Journal News newspaper said the vessel was a 21-foot (6.4-metre) power boat.

