July 27 Two people were missing on Saturday
after a boat with a wedding party aboard struck a barge on the
Hudson River near New York City, and four others were taken to a
hospital with injuries, local authorities and CNN said.
The sheriff's office of Rockland County, New York said the
boat hit a construction barge on Friday night below the Tappan
Zee bridge, a major transportation link across the Hudson River.
The people taken to a hospital had head injuries and one of
them was unconscious when rescued from the badly-damaged boat,
said Robert Vancura, of the Rockland County Sheriff's office.
The two missing were a bride-to-be whose wedding was
scheduled to be in two weeks, and the best man, CNN reported,
quoting a family member.
Police said they suspended the search for the missing
overnight but resumed this morning.
The Journal News newspaper said the vessel was a 21-foot
(6.4-metre) power boat.
