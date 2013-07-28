By Francesca Trianni
NEW YORK, July 28 The body of the "best man"
killed when a speedboat carrying six members of an upcoming
wedding party smashed into a barge on the Hudson River on Friday
night was found in the river on Sunday, Rockland County Sheriff
William Barbera said.
Mark Lennon, 30, who was to be the best man in the Aug. 10
wedding, was killed along with a woman believed to be the bride,
said county Sheriff William Barbera.
The sheriff's office said the boat hit a construction barge
anchored below the Tappan Zee Bridge, part of the New York State
Thruway and a major transportation link across the Hudson River
about 25 miles (40 km) north of Midtown Manhattan.
The body of a woman was pulled from the water on Saturday by
crews searching for two people missing after the accident,
Barbera said.
Barbera would not confirm local media reports that gave her
name as fiance Lindsey Stewart, 30.
Lennon was found at around 11 a.m. local time one mile south
of the riverside town of Piermont, which is just south of the
bridge.
The driver of the boat, Jojo John, 35, had consumed alcohol
and was "intoxicated" at the time of the crash, Barbera said.
John was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter
and three counts of second-degree vehicular assault and remains
in custody at a local hospital.
Three others were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.
Barbera said that the night was clear but very dark "because
there was less than a full moon."
"But there were lights on the barge," he said.
Despite suffering serious head injuries, Stewart's fiance,
Brian Bond, called 911 at 10:41 p.m., saying that the speedboat
had struck an object south of the bridge, according to CNN.
The rescue was "delayed because he was unsure of where he
was," Barbera said.
According to media reports, the couple had been friends
since childhood in the suburbs north of New York City and went
to the same church in the town of Pearl River, several miles
west of the Hudson.
The New York State Thruway Authority is conducting a review
of safety procedures on the Hudson River, Brian Conybeare,
special advisor to Governor Andrew Cuomo, said in a release.
Tappan Zee Constructors, the company doing the bridge
project, said the barges were properly lit on Friday night when
the accident occurred.
