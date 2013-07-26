By Laily Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 25
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Construction workers
digging beneath the streets of downtown San Francisco have
uncovered a nearly intact boat believed to be from the Gold Rush
era in the mid-19th century, officials said on Thursday.
The 23-foot (7-metre) wooden vessel was unearthed earlier
this week as crews shoveled beneath the roadway of Folsom Street
in the city's South of Market district to prepare for the
development of residential towers.
After workers noticed the boat's outline, they dug around it
by hand to minimize damage, and a conservationist was called in
for further evaluation, said Lynn Cullivan, management assistant
at the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park.
"It's a totally lost piece of history that's interesting to
keep alive," Cullivan said, adding the boat had some bad planks,
"but basically it's intact, and that's really unusual."
It is not uncommon to find pieces of ships buried below
street level in San Francisco, but it is extremely rare to find
a boat in as good shape as this one, he said.
Cullivan said he believed the flat-bottomed cargo boat,
called a lighter, came from the California Gold Rush period
starting in the late 1840s when hundreds of ships landed in San
Francisco Bay with passengers in search of new lives and
precious metals.
"It's interesting to think that people in that day went down
to the financial district of San Francisco, and they'd get in
one of those little boats, and they'd row out," Cullivan said.
"Today, no one would imagine doing that."
The lighter, which was powered by ores or towed, carried
food and other supplies to land from large ships that could not
get close to San Francisco's shallow shore. It was deemed
obsolete in about 1860, when the city had developed piers that
allowed big ships to pull up and unload.
If the lighter's wooden body is found to be strong enough to
be transported and preserved, it will be taken by flatbed truck
to the maritime agency's warehouse east of San Francisco in
Livermore, where it will be kept safe and likely be put on
display for public viewing in the near future, Cullivan said.
(Reporting by Laily Kearney; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter
Cooney)