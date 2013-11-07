NEW YORK Nov 7 A grand jury indicted the driver
of a speedboat that crashed and killed a bride-to-be and her
fiance's best man on New York's Hudson River after testing
showed he had consumed nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol,
officials said on Thursday.
The driver, Jojo John, had a blood alcohol level of 0.15
percent when he crashed the boat carrying six people from a
wedding party into a barge on the Hudson River near the Tappan
Zee Bridge, the Rockland County District Attorney's office said.
The bridge, a major transportation link across the river, is
about 25 miles (40 km) north of central Manhattan.
"Drinking and driving is a lethal mix, as it appears to have
been in this incident, which left several families shattered,"
Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe said in a news
release.
An attorney for John did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
John faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in state prison on
the top counts of the indictment, the release said. The charges
contain six counts of vehicular manslaughter, two counts of
criminally negligent homicide, and two counts of operating a
vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs, along with eight
others.
The crash killed bride-to-be Lindsey Stewart and best man
Mark Lennon and injured John and the other riders - including
Stewart's fiance, Brian Bond.
The couple had been friends since childhood in the suburbs
north of New York City and went to the same church in the town
of Pearl River, several miles west of the Hudson, according to a
report by News 12 Westchester television.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Andrew Hay)