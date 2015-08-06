Aug 5 California on Wednesday became the first
U.S. state to ban commercial and sport trapping of bobcats, amid
growing controversy over hunting the abundant predators whose
pelts can fetch hundreds of dollars.
The California Fish and Game Commission voted 3-2 to approve
the measure, which was supported by Project Coyote and other
conservation groups that gathered 30,000 signatures in an online
petition.
The move comes less than a year after California took
pioneering action by banning contests that award prizes for
killing animals like coyotes that are not subject to hunting
regulations.
The vote by the commission on Wednesday paired with the ban
it imposed on prizes for so-called predator derbies underscored
the state's willingness to lead the way in predator conservation
and stewardship, said Camilla Fox, who heads the suburban San
Francisco-based group Project Coyote.
But Hector Barajas, spokesman for the California Trappers
Association, said the commission was serving as the political
arm of animal-rights extremists.
Barajas said the state's roughly 100 licensed recreational
and commercial trappers, who lately have tapped a thriving
market for fur used in coats and other apparel in China and
Russia, were already limited in terms of the locations where
they could trap bobcats.
In 2013, lawmakers approved a law that ended trapping
adjacent to national and state parks, refuges and other sites
where it was already banned.
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, in signing the measure into
law, said at the time that funding should be secured to survey
the state's bobcat population to better inform wildlife
commissioners setting trapping limits.
But Barajas said the survey has not yet taken place. He said
that trappers would be hurt by losing the opportunity to harvest
an animal whose pelt can sell for several hundred dollars.
Commissioners who voted in favor of the ban could not
immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Bobcats, named for a short - or bobbed - black-tipped tail,
are roughly twice the size of an average house cat and, although
rarely seen, the creature is the most abundant wildcat in the
United States and has the greatest range of all wild cats in
North America, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Sharon Bernstein and Sandra Maler)