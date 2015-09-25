WASHINGTON, Sept 25 House Speaker John Boehner's resignation announcement on Friday rang alarm bells among supporters of the U.S. Export-Import Bank amid fears his successor will likely oppose the trade lender's revival once he leaves at the end of October.

The candidate most likely to replace Boehner at this stage is House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who last year shifted from supporting Ex-Im to calling for its closure. The bank's funding expires on Sept. 30.

Some other House Republicans mentioned as potential leadership candidates have fiercely opposed Ex-Im, including Representative Raul Labrador, who ran for the Majority Leader job in 2014, and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, who has led House efforts to kill the 81-year-old bank, which helps finance exports of U.S. goods and services.

These lawmakers and outside conservative groups argue that Ex-Im provides unnecessary "corporate welfare" to Boeing Co , General Electric Co and other giant companies and puts taxpayers at risk for loans to foreign governments.

Exporter executives argue that without the bank's loan guarantees, they cannot bid on many big infrastructure and equipment contracts in developing countries.

"This does bring a sense of urgency to getting this done over the next month with the speaker leaving," said Representative Stephen Fincher, who has led House Republican efforts to renew the export credit agency's charter, which expired nearly three months ago.

Fincher, who on Friday lined up language in his proposed Ex-Im renewal and reform bill with a Senate measure to speed passage, said Congress should vote on the bank's future before a new speaker is installed.

Boehner has supported Ex-Im in the past and said in April that its closure would cost thousands of jobs, but he has been largely silent on the issue this year, hamstrung by Republican rancor. Fincher and other Ex-Im supporters say he ultimately wants to see Ex-Im revived.

"Once he's gone, all bets are off the table," said a U.S. aerospace executive who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Ex-Im supporters say there is support to pass a renewal bill once it can get to the floor, with more than 300 House votes and 67 Senate votes.

However, they don't expect a newly freed Boehner to simply put an Ex-Im bill to a vote, nor attach it to a government funding bill aimed at averting federal agency shutdowns next week.

Fincher said a more likely candidate would be a transportation bill needed by the end of October, adding: "We will use whatever tool we have in the toolbox." (Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)