WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he had no interest in
running for the White House, declaring on NBC's "The Tonight
Show with Jay Leno" he was not about to give up red wine and
cigarettes to be president.
Asked by Leno whether he ever thought of running for
president, Boehner replied, "No.
"I like to play golf. I like to cut my own grass," said
Boehner, the top Republican in Congress. "I do drink red wine. I
smoke cigarettes. And I'm not giving that up to be president of
the United States."
Boehner also told Leno he and Democratic President Barack
Obama "get along fine" despite their political differences.
"But the country's gotten more partisan. So as a result the
Congress has gotten more divided and there's less common
ground," Boehner said.
Asked by Leno if the infighting in his own party was as bad
as he had ever seen it, Boehner said, "Oh, no," before adding
with a smile, 'Well, maybe it is. It's bad."
Since early 2011, Boehner has fought with conservative Tea
Party Republicans in the House, mainly over deficit-reduction
tactics. The government shutdown in October further frayed
relations with right-wing groups.
"The funny thing about the so-called infighting is we agree
on all the goals," said Boehner. "We think Obamacare is bad for
the country. We think we shouldn't spend more than what we bring
in. We think the president is ignoring the laws. It's all a
fight over tactics. It's not over what our goals are."
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)