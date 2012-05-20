WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. banking reforms could
not have prevented JPMorgan Chase & Co's trading losses,
and those involved in the activities that went awry should be
held accountable, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner said in an interview aired on Sunday.
"I don't believe there's anything in Dodd-Frank (financial
reform law) that would've prevented this activity at JPMorgan,"
said Boehner, the top Republican U.S. officeholder. He made the
comments Friday in an interview for ABC's "This Week."
Last week JPMorgan disclosed that it has suffered at least
$2 billion in losses due to trades that went bad. The losses
from derivatives trading could widen and have placed pressure on
the bank to explain what happened as lawmakers and regulators
tussle over rules for Dodd-Frank enacted two years ago.
"There's no law against stupidity. No law against stupid
trades," said Boehner.
"And as long as depositors' money wasn't at risk and as long
as there's no risk of a taxpayer bailout, they should be held
accountable by the market and their shareholders," he said.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law was enacted in
response to the financial crisis includes the Volcker rule,
which bans banks from making speculative bets with company
money. But it includes an exemption for trades done to hedge
risk.
Since the Wall Street giant announced the $2 billion dollar
snafu, Democrats have shown more unity and have said it
underscores the need for tougher bank regulation. Congressional
Republican lawmakers, many who voted against Dodd-Frank and have
sought to repeal the law, have been more splintered in their
response to JPMorgan's losses.
"There are big problems for this law, and it needs-- it
needs some big changes," Boehner said, when asked if he
maintains his position that Dodd-Frank should be repealed.
The Obama administration has avoided criticizing the bank,
instead cautioning the losses highlight the need to protect
taxpayers with tough financial regulation.
JPMorgan's losses have given regulators a renewed argument
for tightening controls on big banks and has placed a focus on
whether financial firms should be required to hold more capital
to cushion possible losses.
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's chief executive officer, has been a
critic of increased regulation. He has made a name for himself
among Wall Street executives as JPMorgan has become the largest
and most profitable U.S. bank.