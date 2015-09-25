WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The Republican next in line to succeed U.S. House Speaker John Boehner owes his success, in part, to the same grassroots conservatives who have pushed his boss to the exit.

California Representative Kevin McCarthy vaulted to the No. 3 leadership position in the House of Representatives after his party won control of the chamber in 2010 by harnessing the conservative Tea Party movement.

He climbed to the No. 2 spot last year, when House Republican Leader Eric Cantor lost his seat as representative from Virginia to a Tea Party challenger.

Now, the 50-year-old McCarthy is the front-runner to take control of the Republican-led House after Boehner, 65, announced on Friday he will resign from the chamber on Oct. 30.

Although a Boehner lieutenant, McCarthy has worked hard to build personal bonds with members of the Freedom Caucus and other restive conservatives who have tried to topple Boehner.

Stripped of the power to hand out pet spending projects known as earmarks by recent reforms, McCarthy has offered a friendly ear and slices of pizza while trying to build support for difficult votes.

That has not always translated into success. McCarthy and the Republican leadership have had to cancel high-profile votes on the Iran nuclear deal and tax-and-spending bills after they over-estimated support from fellow Republicans, handing victories to President Barack Obama's Democrats.

Hours after Boehner said he would step down, Tea Party groups began putting McCarthy on notice.

"McCarthy knows the reason he's in this job is because the grassroots took out Cantor and the Freedom Caucus took out Boehner. He damn well better be paying attention," said Adam Brandon, head of FreedomWorks, a conservative advocacy network.

FROM SANDWICHES TO CONGRESS

A native of Bakersfield, California, McCarthy used $5,000 in lottery winnings to start a sandwich shop at age 19. He worked as a staffer for his local Republican congressman and won election to the California legislature at age 37.

First elected to Congress in 2006, McCarthy helped to recruit candidates and craft a unifying message in the 2010 election that handed Republicans control of the House. He was rewarded with a post as the chamber's chief vote counter.

On occasion, he has broken with Boehner. Like many conservatives, McCarthy wants to shut down the Export-Import Bank over the objection of businesses such as Boeing Co and General Electric Co that benefit from it.

Boehner announced his resignation at a meeting of House Republicans early on Friday. McCarthy was quoted by at least one lawmaker as saying he had little notice Boehner was about to quit.

"Kevin said that the Speaker told him one minute before they walked in the room," Alabama Representative Bradley Byrne told Reuters.

At a news conference later Boehner said McCarthy would make an excellent speaker. McCarthy himself declined to speak to reporters after Republicans met.

"Now is the time for our conference to focus on healing and unifying to face the challenges ahead," McCarthy said in a statement. It did not say what he might do next. (Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Howard Goller)