WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Friday he was taken by surprise by U.S. House Speaker
John Boehner's plan to resign next month, adding that he called
the Republican leader after hearing the news.
"John Boehner is a good man. He is a patriot. He cares
deeply about the House, an institution in which he has served
for a long time. He cares about his constituents and he cares
about America," Obama told reporters at a joint press conference
with China's president.
"We have obviously had a lot of disagreements and
politically we're at different ends of the spectrum but I will
tell you he has always conducted himself with courtesy and
civility with me," Obama said of Boehner, with whom he has
frequently sparred.
Boehner, 65, plans to leave the House at the end of October
after struggling with repeated rebellions by conservatives
during a tumultuous five-year reign as the chamber's top
Republican.
Obama also sent a message to the Republican Party, which
holds a majority in the U.S. Congress and will pick Boehner's
replacement.
"My hope is there is a recognition on the part of the next
speaker ... that we can have significant differences on issues
but that doesn't mean you shut down the government, that doesn't
mean you risk the full faith and credit of the United States,"
Obama said.
