(Adds quotes from Obama)

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he was taken by surprise by U.S. House Speaker John Boehner's plan to resign next month, adding that he called the Republican leader after hearing the news.

"John Boehner is a good man. He is a patriot. He cares deeply about the House, an institution in which he has served for a long time. He cares about his constituents and he cares about America," Obama told reporters at a joint press conference with China's president.

"We have obviously had a lot of disagreements and politically we're at different ends of the spectrum but I will tell you he has always conducted himself with courtesy and civility with me," Obama said of Boehner, with whom he has frequently sparred.

Boehner, 65, plans to leave the House at the end of October after struggling with repeated rebellions by conservatives during a tumultuous five-year reign as the chamber's top Republican.

Obama also sent a message to the Republican Party, which holds a majority in the U.S. Congress and will pick Boehner's replacement.

"My hope is there is a recognition on the part of the next speaker ... that we can have significant differences on issues but that doesn't mean you shut down the government, that doesn't mean you risk the full faith and credit of the United States," Obama said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)