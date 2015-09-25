Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Friday that he did not want to succeed John Boehner as speaker of the House of Representatives.
"I don't want to be speaker," Ryan, the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters. He added that he believed Representative Kevin McCarthy, the current No. 2 Republican in the House, would get the job. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Said on Monday FY 2016 rental income amounted to CHF 5.352 million (previous year: CHF 5.672 million), operating profit (EBIT) was CHF 1.630 million (previous year: CHF 1.533 million) and the loss on the year was CHF 2.779 million (previous year profit CHF 2.255 million)