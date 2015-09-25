By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, Sept 25
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 House Speaker John Boehner's
resignation reduces the chances of a government shutdown on Oct.
1, but does little to heal deep divisions in the U.S. Congress,
likely increasing uncertainty that could roil financial markets
later this year.
Major fiscal challenges lie ahead: a long-term federal
budget deal and a debt ceiling increase. Disputes over these
issues, between the two parties and within the Republican party,
will not be resolved by Boehner's stunning departure.
Just before telling fellow House Republicans on Friday that
he would step down at the end of October, Boehner described
plans to pass a stop-gap government funding measure that will
omit any cut-off in federal support for Planned Parenthood.
The plan defies Republican conservatives, who want to use a
funding bill to punish the women's healthcare group over an
abortion-related controversy. Some Tea Party conservatives had
said recently that Boehner's reluctance to defund the group
would jeopardize his position.
Now that he is stepping down, Boehner can move with impunity
on a funding bill before a Sept. 30 deadline, even if it means
passing the measure largely with Democratic votes.
Representative Greg Walden, a member of House Republican
leadership, said the funding bill would not contain the Planned
Parenthood provisions, which had drawn a veto threat from the
White House. Instead, he said, House Republicans will seek other
ways to restrict abortion and cut the non-profit group's funds.
Later this year, tougher challenges will arrive. The
government will hit its debt limit, requiring congressional
action. A deal will also be needed on automatic spending cuts
the parties disagree on.
Both of these tests will land in the lap of a new House
Speaker, possibly Representative Kevin McCarthy, who is not a
Tea Party Republican, but has close ties to the faction.
This could make it more difficult to cut budget deals with
Democrats amid conservatives' demands to maintain spending caps
and analysts said more budget brinksmanship could unnerve
financial markets.
"The question becomes what happens post-Halloween and who
the new speaker is going to be," said Phil Orlando, chief equity
market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
Several Republicans said the next speaker would find it just
as difficult to unite the party as Boehner did. "You can change
the faces and the names in the leadership chairs, but the
pressures are going to remain the same," said Representative
Steve Womack, a Republican from Arkansas.
