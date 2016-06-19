By Andrea Shalal
| BERLIN, June 19
new Boeing Co F/A-18E/F Super Hornets rise unless the
government approves foreign sales of the jets soon, U.S. Navy
Secretary Ray Mabus said on Sunday.
Mabus, in Germany for a NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea,
told Reuters he was frustrated by delays in approving the sale
of the Boeing jets to a close U.S. ally, warning that this could
affect the cost of jets the U.S. Navy still wants to buy.
U.S. Navy and other defence officials have said they support
the sale of 28 Boeing F/A-18E/F jets to Kuwait for an estimated
cost of $3 billion, but this has stalled for nearly a year
pending final White House approval.
Mabus said the delays could have an impact on the Navy's
budget plans, since the foreign order was needed to augment U.S.
Navy purchases and keep the production line running efficiently.
The U.S. Congress is expected to approve funding for as many
as 16 Boeing F/A-18 jets as part of the Navy's budget request
for fiscal 2017, which begins Oct. 1, but that would give Boeing
less than the two jets a month it says needs for economical
production. The Kuwaiti order would have filled this gap.
"I'm frustrated. A lot of people are frustrated," Mabus
said. "The process is too long, too onerous in terms of getting
weapons systems to our friends and to our allies."
Mabus said Boeing could likely continue F/A-18 production
for some time without the foreign sales, but dropping below
optimal production rates could affect future pricing.
The Navy had requested funding for two F/A-18 jets in its
fiscal 2017 budget request and 14 more as part of its "unfunded
priorities list". It also said it expected to buy a larger
number of Super Hornets in fiscal 2018 to bridge a gap in its
fleet until the newer and more advanced Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet enters service in coming years.
Mabus welcomed possible moves by Congress to add jets to the
fiscal 2017 budget, but said those orders alone would not keep
production at the Boeing facility running at optimal rates.
"The line wouldn't be operating as well as it should, and
the price probably would go up for us because there aren't as
many planes coming through," he said.
Boeing welcomed the secretary's remarks.
"Boeing appreciates the continuing engagement of Secretary
Mabus, and agrees that a Kuwaiti order is an important element
in continuing a production rate of two per month to keep prices
optimal," Boeing spokeswoman Caroline Hutcheson said.
The company needs to maintain production to remain
competitive in bidding for other F/A-18 orders from other
countries as it is now spending "hundreds of millions of
dollars" to buy long-lead materials such as titanium to prepare
for new orders from the Navy and Kuwait.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)