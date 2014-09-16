WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Boeing Co has won a
large NASA contract to develop new "space taxis" that would fly
astronauts to the International Space Station instead of relying
on Russian spacecraft, an industry source said ahead of a NASA
announcement expected on Tuesday.
The source said Boeing had received a full award for the
multibillion-dollar contract, but financial details were not
immediately available. NASA declined comment.
It was not immediately clear whether NASA would award
smaller orders to rival bidders, including Space Exploration
Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, and privately held Sierra Nevada
Corp.
The contract has taken on new urgency in recent months,
given escalating tensions with Russia over its annexation of the
Crimea region of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ros Krasny and Jim
Loney)