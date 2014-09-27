WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Sierra Nevada Corp (SNC)
said it had filed a legal challenge to NASA's award of contracts
totaling $6.8 billion to Boeing and SpaceX to build
commercially owned and operated "space taxis" to fly astronauts
to the International Space Station.
NASA had considered a bid by privately owned Sierra Nevada,
but U.S. officials said on Tuesday the U.S. space agency had
opted to award long-time aerospace contractor Boeing and SpaceX
with contracts to develop, certify and fly their seven-person
capsules.
SNC said its bid could have saved up to $900 million and
that NASA's statements "indicate that there are serious
questions and inconsistencies in the source selection process."
"SNC, therefore, feels that there is no alternative but to
institute a legal challenge," it added in a statement on Friday.
Boeing was awarded $4.2 billion and SpaceX $2.6 billion.
SpaceX is run by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, also chief
executive of electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors Inc
.
"With the current awards, the U.S. government would spend up
to $900 million more at the publicly announced contracted level
for a space program equivalent to the program that SNC
proposed," Sierra Nevada said.
It said a "thorough review must be conducted of the award
decision."
The space taxis would end U.S. dependence on Russia for
rides to the space station. The contract has taken on new
urgency given rising tensions over Russia's annexation of the
Crimea region of Ukraine and support for rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
