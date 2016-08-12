WASHINGTON Aug 12 Boeing Co's KC-46A refueling plane has been approved for production with work underway for the first two low rate initial production lots to be awarded in the next 30 days, a U.S. Air Force statement said on Friday.

"The KC-46 program has made significant strides in moving the Air Force toward the modernization needed in our strategic tanker fleet," Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said in the statement. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)