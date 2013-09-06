By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, Sept 6
MIAMI, Sept 6 A senior Bolivian police official,
accused of flying to Miami in late August to extort $30,000 from
a prominent businessman seeking asylum in the United States,
will remain in jail until a bond hearing next week, a judge
ordered on Friday.
FBI agents arrested the deputy chief of Bolivia's police
anti-corruption unit, Mario Fabricio Ormachea Aliaga, in a sting
operation Aug. 31 after meeting with Humberto Roca, the former
president of AeroSur, once Bolivia's largest private airline.
Ormachea was identified in court documents as a police
Colonel, although a top Bolivian police official denied he held
that rank and said he had been dismissed from his job Aug. 28.
The arrest could further damage already frosty U.S.
relations with Bolivia's socialist president Evo Morales, only
weeks after Bolivia accused Washington of trying to "kidnap"
Morales when his plane was denied permission to fly over France
and Portugal.
Morales is one of several leftist leaders in Latin America
who have offered to grant asylum to former U.S. intelligence
agency contractor Edward Snowden, who revealed secrets of
surveillance programs. Russia granted Snowden asylum.
Ormachea is not the first Bolivian official to fall foul of
the U.S. legal system. In 2011, Bolivia's former
counter-narcotics chief, General Rene Sanabria, pleaded guilty
to smuggling cocaine and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Roca fled Bolivia in 2010 saying he faced political
persecution after prosecutors accused AeroSur of providing
tickets to foreign mercenaries.
In December 2012 a Bolivian judge issued an arrest warrant
for Roca for "illegal enrichment." Roca says the charges were
politically motivated in an effort by Morales to stamp out
competition to the state-owned airline.
In federal court in Miami on Friday, a judge granted a
request by Ormachea's court-appointed lawyer to postpone his
bond hearing until Sept. 13. He is scheduled to be formally
charged on Sept. 17 and faces a possible five-year prison
sentence.
His lawyer, Sowmya Bharathi, declined comment.
In a sworn affidavit, federal agents said that on Aug. 29
Ormachea flew from Bolivia's capital La Paz to Miami to meet
with Roca. After alerting the FBI, Roca met with Ormachea the
following day. In a recorded meeting the Bolivian official
"offered to dispose of the criminal charges...for a fee of
$30,000," according to the affidavit.
Roca handed over $5,000 in marked bills as an initial
payment. Police later arrested Ormachea and seized the $5,000
during a traffic stop.
"He told Roca that he came with the authority of Evo Morales
and the vice president of Bolivia," said Roca's lawyer, Michael
Diaz Jr. "He was told it was an authorized resolution of the
case."
Bolivia's deputy police chief, General Juan Roberto
Albarracin, told reporters that Ormachea was a "deserter" and
that his U.S. trip had not been officially approved.
Albarracin also said Ormachea was not a Colonel, had been
fired Aug. 28 and was under investigation.
According to the arrest affidavit Ormachea stated "that he
was not traveling in his official capacity."
Roca's lawyer, Diaz, said he has sent the FBI a copy of a
government memo signed by Ormachea in May 2013 stating that he
would be traveling to Miami to find Roca's bank accounts and
assets.
In 2011 Roca sued Bolivia in U.S. court for illegal
expropriation of his assets. AeroSur ceased operations in May
facing debts of $300 million, including unpaid taxes and
salaries.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Ramos in Bolivia; Editing by
David Adams and Grant McCool)