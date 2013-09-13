By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, Sept 13
MIAMI, Sept 13 A former senior Bolivian
anti-corruption official accused of trying to extort $30,000
from an ex-airline executive in Florida was denied bond by a
Miami judge on Friday.
FBI agents arrested Mario Ormachea Aliaga, who had been
deputy chief of Bolivia's police anti-corruption unit, in a
sting operation on Aug. 31 after he met with Humberto Roca, the
former president of AeroSur, once Bolivia's largest private
airline.
"All of his ties are to his home country," U.S. District
Judge Jonathan Goodman said in court on Friday, saying that
Ormachea might try to flee if released.
"Given the fact that he was a high-ranking official, he may
have an opportunity to reach out to any number of his colleagues
there" for help returning to Bolivia, he added.
Ormachea was identified in court documents as a police
colonel, although a top Bolivian police official denied he held
that rank and said he had been dismissed from his job on Aug.
28.
Prosecutor John Byrne said, "We have not been able to
confirm what position he held or holds" in the Bolivian National
Police.
Roca fled Bolivia in 2010, saying he faced political
persecution after prosecutors accused AeroSur of providing
tickets to foreign mercenaries.
Last December, a Bolivian judge issued an arrest warrant for
Roca for "illegal enrichment." Roca says the charges were
politically motivated in an effort by Bolivian President Evo
Morales to stamp out competition to the state-owned airline.
Ormachea offered to get the charges dropped against Roca in
Bolivia "for a fee of $30,000," according to court documents,
citing a conversation at Roca's home that was recorded by the
FBI.
Ormachea is scheduled to be formally charged on Tuesday and
faces a possible five-year prison sentence if convicted.
His court-appointed lawyer told the court that Ormachea was
being treated for a pre-cancerous condition and had a wife and
two small children in Bolivia.
"He has everything to lose if he doesn't face these
charges," said his lawyer, Sowmya Bharathi.
Bolivia's deputy police chief, General Juan Roberto
Albarracin, told reporters last week that Ormachea was a
"deserter" and that his U.S. trip had not been officially
approved.
