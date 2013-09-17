MIAMI, Sept 17 A former senior Bolivian
anti-corruption official accused of trying to extort $30,000
from a former airline executive in Florida pleaded not guilty in
federal court on Tuesday.
FBI agents arrested Mario Ormachea Aliaga, who had been
deputy chief of Bolivia's police anti-corruption unit, in a
sting operation on Aug. 31 after he met with Humberto Roca, the
former president of AeroSur, once Bolivia's largest private
airline.
Ormachea was originally charged with extortion, but
prosecutors added a second more serious charge of racketeering.
He could face a maximum of 25 years in jail if found guilty.
His trial is set for Oct. 21.
Ormachea was denied bond last week by a judge who said the
high ranking policeman might try to flee if released.
Ormachea was identified in court documents as a police
colonel, although a top Bolivian police official denied he held
that rank and said he was dismissed from his job on Aug. 28.
Roca fled Bolivia in 2010, saying he faced political
persecution after prosecutors accused AeroSur of providing
tickets to foreign mercenaries.
Last December, a Bolivian judge issued an arrest warrant for
Roca for "illegal enrichment." Roca says the charges were
politically motivated in an effort by Bolivian President Evo
Morales to stamp out competition to the state-owned airline.
Ormachea offered to get the charges dropped against Roca in
Bolivia "for a fee of $30,000," according to court documents,
citing a conversation at Roca's home that was recorded by the
FBI.
Bolivia's deputy police chief, General Juan Roberto
Albarracin, told reporters last week that Ormachea was a
"deserter" and that his U.S. trip had not been officially
approved.
(Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Writing by David
Adams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)