By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Feb 7 A Bangladeshi man pleaded guilty
on Thursday to attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in
what authorities called a plot to blow up the New York Federal
Reserve Bank. He faces up to life in prison under a plea
agreement.
Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, was arrested on
Oct. 17 after pulling up to the Federal Reserve near Wall Street
and attempting to detonate what he believed to be a 1,000-pound
(454-kg) bomb hidden in a van. Instead, he was carrying inert
materials planted by an undercover FBI agent as part of a sting
operation.
"I no longer support violent jihad. I deeply regret my
involvement in this case," Nafis said at the hearing.
Nafis had also been charged with a count of attempting to
provide material support to a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist
organization, al Qaeda. Nafis' lawyer said that charge would be
dropped at sentencing under the plea agreement, which sets a
sentencing range between 30 years and life.
Sentencing was set for May 30.
According to a criminal complaint unsealed in October, Nafis
entered the United States in 2012 with a student visa, and
eventually traveled to Queens, New York.
There, he scouted targets for a potential attack - including
the New York Stock Exchange and U.S. President Barack Obama -
settling eventually on the Federal Reserve Bank in Manhattan,
the complaint said.
Nafis attempted to recruit others to his plot, and discussed
his plans over social media sites such as Facebook, the
complaint said. He claimed he was in contact with al Qaeda
operatives overseas and actively sought out new al Qaeda
connections in the United States, the complaint said.
One of the individuals he brought on board was an undercover
agent working for the FBI, who monitored Nafis' activities and
helped arm him with the inoperable explosives, federal
authorities said.
Prosecutors said Nafis attempted to use a mobile phone to
detonate the explosives, which were concealed in a van. After
Nafis repeatedly tried and failed to trigger the explosives, he
was arrested, authorities said.
"As today's guilty plea shows, the defendant came to this
country not to further his studies, but to advance the goal of
jihad," U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch said in a statement. "With
diligence and determination, Nafis attempted to carry out his
plan in the name of al Qaeda."
In Bangladesh, the suspect's father has denied his son was
involved and said he was the victim of a "racist conspiracy."
Following the hearing, a lawyer for Nafis, Heidi Cesare,
said he "pleaded guilty because he is guilty, and wants to take
responsibility for that."
