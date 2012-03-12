This artist rendering shows Ahmed Ressam, an Algerian man who was arrested transporting bomb-making materials from Victoria, B.C. into Port Angeles, Washington in December 1999, during his arraignment at the Federal Courthouse in Seattle. REUTERS/Files

SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. appeals court on Monday overturned the 22-year prison term of the "Millennium Bomber" as too lenient, and sent the case back to a lower court for re-sentencing.

Ahmed Ressam was convicted in 2001 in connection with a plot to detonate explosives at Los Angeles International Airport in 1999 and sentenced to a 22-year prison term plus five years of supervised release. But prosecutors appealed the sentence as too lenient.

A split 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the sentence on Monday, the latest turn in a case that has been litigated for years. The appeals court voted 7-4 that Ressam's sentence was much shorter than that called for by U.S. sentencing guidelines.

A lawyer for Ressam could not immediately be reached for comment, nor could a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Seattle.

Ressam, trained in terrorist camps in Afghanistan, had planned an attack for December 31, 1999, according to the opinion. But he was apprehended shortly beforehand while crossing the border from Canada into the United States.

The explosives found in Ressam's possession were capable of producing a blast 40 times greater than that of a devastating car bomb, 9th Circuit Judge Richard Clifton wrote in the opinion.

"The crimes that Ressam sought to commit were horrific," Clifton wrote. "The most important reason for our conclusion that the sentence imposed by the district court was substantively unreasonable is that the sentence did not properly account for those crimes."

The case in the 9th Circuit is United States of America v. Ahmed Ressam, 09-30000.

(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Philip Barbara)