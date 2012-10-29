NEW YORK Oct 29 The Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) recommended on Monday that
the U.S. bond market stay closed on Tuesday Oct. 30 due to
Hurricane Sandy.
The market is scheduled for an early close at noon ET on
Monday, per SIFMA's recommendations. The equity markets are
closed Monday, though the industry has not yet decided whether
to stay closed on Tuesday.
SIFMA said primary dealers will need to determine if they
intend to provide limited staffing on funding desks on Tuesday,
October 30, in order to accommodate any potential open-market
operations by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
SIFMA is also recommending full closes for the trading of
U.S.-dollar denominated government securities in Tokyo and
London.
Firms, to the extent possible, will limit settlements on
Tuesday, October 30.