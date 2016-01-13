NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion in 10-year debt to strong investor demand at a yield of 2.090 percent, which was the lowest since October, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.77, which was higher than December's 2.64. This gauge of overall demand at a 10-year auction was the strongest since 2.97 in December 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)