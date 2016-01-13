UPDATE 3-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion in 10-year debt to strong investor demand at a yield of 2.090 percent, which was the lowest since October, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.77, which was higher than December's 2.64. This gauge of overall demand at a 10-year auction was the strongest since 2.97 in December 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with provincial election results expected to complicate the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering.