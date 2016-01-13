(Adds details, quote)

NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $21 billion in 10-year debt to strong investor demand at a yield of 2.090 percent, which was the lowest since October, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.77, which was higher than December's 2.64. This gauge of overall demand at a 10-year auction was the strongest since 2.97 in December 2014.

"There really isn't anywhere else to go with cash at this point," Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote in a note on the auction.

He cited investor worries about turbulence in stock, commodities and emerging markets as factors stoking safehaven demand for Treasuries so far in 2016.

Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 70.99 percent of the latest offering, which was their second largest share ever at a 10-year auction. It was a tad below the record 71.29 percent set in February 2011.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 11.29 percent of the latest deal, their smallest since October.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms bought 17.72 percent. It was their second smallest share ever and above their smallest share of 14.02 percent set in July 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)