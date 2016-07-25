BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
NEW YORK, July 25 The yield on U.S. two-year Treasury notes rose on Monday near their highest levels in four weeks before a $26 billion auction of two-year debt at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the first leg of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing securities.
On the open market, the most actively-traded two-year notes was down 1/32 in price for a yield of 0.727 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.