NEW YORK, July 25 The yield on U.S. two-year Treasury notes rose on Monday near their highest levels in four weeks before a $26 billion auction of two-year debt at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the first leg of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing securities.

On the open market, the most actively-traded two-year notes was down 1/32 in price for a yield of 0.727 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)