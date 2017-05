NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. two-year Treasury yield edged up on Tuesday near its highest levels since Britain voted to leave the European Union last month as traders await for the start of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The two-year yield was last at 0.766 percent, up fractionally from Monday's close. It touched 0.774 percent earlier Tuesday, which was its highest since June 23 and broke above its 100-day moving average, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)