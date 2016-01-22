NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell to
session lows on Friday as oil and stock prices jumped for a
second straight session following hints the European Central
Bank may embark on more stimulus to combat weak growth and
inflation in the euro zone.
The 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 point
in price for a yield of 2.848 percent, up 5 basis points from
late on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 17/32 in
price, yielding 2.078 percent, up 6 basis points from Thursday.
U.S. crude futures rose over 5 percent to $31.07 a barrel
in early U.S. trading.
The MSCI All Country World Index, which
tracks the stock prices in 45 nations, was up 1.5 percent
following a 0.3 percent gain on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)