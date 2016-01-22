NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows on Friday as oil and stock prices jumped for a second straight session following hints the European Central Bank may embark on more stimulus to combat weak growth and inflation in the euro zone.

The 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 point in price for a yield of 2.848 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 17/32 in price, yielding 2.078 percent, up 6 basis points from Thursday.

U.S. crude futures rose over 5 percent to $31.07 a barrel in early U.S. trading.

The MSCI All Country World Index, which tracks the stock prices in 45 nations, was up 1.5 percent following a 0.3 percent gain on Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)