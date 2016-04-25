UPDATE 3-Trump troubles push U.S. and German bond yields closer
* Euro zone yields follow US Treasuries lower on Trump worries
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. 30-year Treasury prices fell to session lows on Monday, erasing initial gains in advance of the release of March data on domestic new home sales and a $26 billion auction of two-year notes.
The "long" bond last traded down 12/32 in price for a yield 2.723 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year yield reached 2.723 percent, the highest levels in over four weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Euro zone yields follow US Treasuries lower on Trump worries
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.