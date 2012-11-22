NEW YORK Nov 21 A New York federal judge on
Wednesday rejected a request by Argentina to maintain his
previous order halting payment on defaulted sovereign bonds to
holdout investors until lingering questions are settled in a
higher court's appeals process.
The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa,
who noted that high-ranking officials in Argentina had said the
country would not pay certain bondholders.
"It is the view of the District Court that these threats of
defiance cannot go unheeded, and that action is called for," he
wrote.
Griesa directed Argentina to make the first payments into an
escrow account for the holdout bondholders on Dec. 15 when the
country was scheduled to pay out $3 billion in interest to
bondholders who participated in two previous debt
restructurings.
Argentina defaulted in 2002.