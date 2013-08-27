NEW YORK Aug 27 Foreign central banks, investment firms and other indirect bidders pared their purchases at the latest U.S. two-year debt sale on Thursday compared with a month ago, according to data from the Treasury Department.

Indirect bidders bought $6.52 billon of the $33.75 billion two-year issue offered. This was equivalent to 19.30 percent of total purchases through competitive bids, which was the smallest share bought by this group since January.

Direct bidders on the other hand increased their purchases at the latest two-year auction, part of this week's $98 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

They bought $8.81 billion or 26.10 percent of the overall competitive purchases, which was their largest share since April.