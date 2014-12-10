CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits new 14-month low as uncertain trade outlook weighs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout and updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3650, or 73.26 U.S. cents * Loonie touches a fresh 14-month low at C$1.3697 * Currency loses 2.6 percent for the month * Bond prices rise across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 28 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, retaining this week's defensive bias in the face of an uncertain trade outlook, while domestic data s