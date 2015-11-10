Germany says will tell U.S. at G7 that the world needs its leadership
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
NEW YORK Nov 10 Prices on U.S. medium-to-long dated Treasuries rose to session highs on Tuesday, adding to their earlier gains after solid demand for $24 billion of 10-year notes, the second leg of this week's quarterly refunding.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other investors bought three-fourths of the latest 10-year Treasuries supply, which was their biggest share since May.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 8/32 in price early Tuesday afternoon with a yield of 2.318 percent, down more than 2 basis points from late on Monday.
The 10-year yield reached 2.377 on Monday, its highest intraday level since July 21, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 17-month highs on Friday, as a slightly stronger yen triggered selling in futures markets while investors focused on a slew of corporate earnings such as from automaker Nissan on a surprise hike in dividend.