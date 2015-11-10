NEW YORK Nov 10 Prices on U.S. medium-to-long dated Treasuries rose to session highs on Tuesday, adding to their earlier gains after solid demand for $24 billion of 10-year notes, the second leg of this week's quarterly refunding.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other investors bought three-fourths of the latest 10-year Treasuries supply, which was their biggest share since May.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 8/32 in price early Tuesday afternoon with a yield of 2.318 percent, down more than 2 basis points from late on Monday.

The 10-year yield reached 2.377 on Monday, its highest intraday level since July 21, according to Reuters data.

