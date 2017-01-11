NEW YORK, Jan 11 Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell to session lows on Wednesday following strong investor demand for a $20 billion auction of an older 10-year government note issue. On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note yield last traded at 2.338 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year Treasury yield was down over 3 basis points at 2.939 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)