NEW YORK Jan 25 U.S. Treasury prices fell further on Wednesday, with yields hitting session highs, following weak demand at a $34 billion auction of five-year notes, part of this week's $88 billion of sales in coupon-bearing government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 14/32 price at 95-15/32, yielding 2.523 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)