* Recent bond rout casts bearish outlook for Treasuries

* Fund firms curb bids as they brace for redemption

* Indirect bids at auctions jump; direct bids plunge

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. Treasuries auctions suffered some of their worst results in more than three years this week as investors burned by the recent bond market sell-off stayed on the sidelines.

The U.S. Treasury sold $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes this week, with only Thursday's auction of seven-year debt considered above-average by a number of metrics.

Analysts blamed the buyer's strike on fund companies building cash reserves in anticipation of heavy redemptions from bond funds after what has been the worst quarter for the U.S. Treasuries market in two-and-a-half years. That the supply came just after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out the guidelines for reduced bond purchases didn't help, either.

"It's about investor skittishness in taking on new allocation in fixed income. They are gun-shy," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The Barclays U.S. Treasury index has fallen 2.11 percent so far in the second quarter, most of which occurred since late May, the worst performance since the fourth quarter of 2010.

It is unclear whether the tepid bidding at Treasuries auctions will persist, as investors grapple with when the U.S. Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases - the catalyst for the stampede out of bonds in the past six weeks.

"There might still be willing sellers who haven't exited yet," said William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist with RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

On May 22, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said before a congressional panel that a decision on whether the U.S. central bank might pare its $85 billion monthly bond purchases - known as QE3 - might happen in the "next few meetings" if the U.S. economy were to show further improvement.

Some three weeks later, Bernanke, appearing at a post-Fed press conference, laid out the blueprint for such a move. His comments roiled markets, sparking a sell-off in global stocks and catapulting U.S. Treasury yields to 22-month highs.

Investors' uneasiness to buy U.S. Treasuries seemed most acute at Wednesday's $35 billion auction of new five-year government debt.

The amount of bids submitted versus the size of the five-year note sale, or bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.45, the lowest since September 2009, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department.

DIRECT BIDS PLUNGE

Much of the decline in demand can be linked to a severe pullback in participants among those known as direct bidders, which include large fund companies and smaller Wall Street firms that can submit auction bids to the U.S. Treasury Department rather than through primary dealers, analysts and traders said.

Primary dealers are the 21 Wall Street firms who do business directly with the Fed. They are counterparties in the Fed's open market operations including its third round of quantitative easing program which involves the near-daily purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

Direct bidders accounted for 3.56 percent of total purchases at Wednesday's five-year auction, the smallest share at a five-year auction since one held in November 2009. Direct bidders bought 7.83 percent of Tuesday's $35 billion two-year note offering, the lowest since April 2012.

Those bidders accounted for 15.72 percent of overall purchases at Thursday's $29 billion auction of new seven-year notes, the smallest share since July.

The drop in direct bidding coincided with money being pulled out of bond mutual funds in recent weeks.

U.S.-listed bond funds saw $7.97 billion in outflows in the week ended June 19, marking the first three-week streak of outflows from the funds since August 2011, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

While Treasury purchases through direct bids plunged this week, "indirect" buying via primary dealers jumped.

Last week's $7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities saw purchases through indirect bids total 60.79 percent, a record high, while direct purchases fell to a record low of 0.36 percent.

Analysts and traders reckoned fund companies and large foreign central banks returned to the indirect bidding method due to the recent wild swings in the bond market.

Direct bidding at Treasuries auctions has grown at the expense of indirect bidding since the Federal Reserve began buying bonds on the open market in late 2008 as a part of its quantitative easing program.

"Due to the heightened state of market volatility, people preferred to use this route of price discovery, which is through the primary dealers," Nomura's Goncalves said.