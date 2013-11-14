Saudi Arabia launches US$9bn sukuk record-breaker
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
NEW YORK Nov 14 The newest U.S. 30-year Treasury bond issue sold on Thursday will offer the highest coupon rate last seen in 2011, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department.
The $16 billion bond issue, which was part of this week's $70 billion quarterly refunding, will carry a coupon rate of 3.75 percent, matching coupon rate on a 30-year bond issue auctioned in October 2011.
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
TORONTO, April 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it plans to move into a new headquarters in Toronto in 2020 that will house 15,000 employees.