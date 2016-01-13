NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier gains on Wednesday after strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes, part of this week's $58 billion in government debt supply.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up as much as 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.086 percent. They were last up 2/32 in price, yielding 2.093 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)