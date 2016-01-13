UPDATE 3-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier gains on Wednesday after strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes, part of this week's $58 billion in government debt supply.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up as much as 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.086 percent. They were last up 2/32 in price, yielding 2.093 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with provincial election results expected to complicate the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering.