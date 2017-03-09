NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields held near
session peaks on Thursday following a $12 billion auction of
30-year government bonds that fetched average demand and the
highest yield since September 2014.
At 1:20 p.m. (1820 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was up 3 basis points at 2.582
percent on the open market, while the 30-year yield
was 2 basis points higher at 3.170 percent. They touched their
highest in about 11 weeks earlier Thursday after the European
Central Bank signaled less urgency to provide more monetary
stimulus.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)