NEW YORK, June 2 The U.S. May payrolls report
which showed hiring slowed more than forecast would underpin
demand for U.S. bonds in the near term, a top bond executive at
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager said on
Friday.
"While headline payrolls figures disappointed somewhat, when
they’re judged within the proper context, the labor market still
appears quite healthy," BlackRock's chief investment officer of
global fixed income Rick Rieder said in a statement. "Yet, we
recognize that this data release will provide another support
for yielding U.S. assets, like Treasuries, for a few more
weeks."
