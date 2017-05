NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasury prices erased earlier losses on Thursday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank may provide more stimulus over the summer following Britain's vote to exit the European Union last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices were unchanged unchanged from the previous day for a yield of 1.478 percent, while the 30-year bond was flat in price with a yield of 2.281 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)