July 1 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell following Britain's surprise vote to exit from the European Union last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 83,924 contracts on June 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 114,665 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the most net longs since April 2013. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 242,122 272,094 Short 228,191 236,239 Net 13,931 35,855 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 417,849 489,375 Short 511,969 524,862 Net -94,120 -35,487 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 668,184 711,514 Short 584,260 596,849 Net 83,924 114,665 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 137,609 173,911 Short 71,606 70,440 Net 66,003 103,471 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 50,641 52,025 Short 143,722 137,652 Net -93,081 -85,627 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 1,296,697 1,281,093 Short 1,292,758 1,463,414 Net 3,939 -182,321 Fed funds 28 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 94,721 82,385 Short 126,321 146,745 Net -31,600 -64,360 (Reporting by Richard Leong)