Aug 1 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell
to its lowest level in a year, while their net bearish bets on Eurodollar futures hit a record
high, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 5,806 contracts on July 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 38,159 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
Meanwhile, the amount of speculators' short positions in Eurodollar futures exceeded long
positions by 1.88 million contracts, up from 1.75 million the previous week, surpassing the
prior record of 1.81 million set three weeks ago, CFTC data showed.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
29Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 360,418 240,367
Short 268,631 259,144
Net 91,787 -18,777
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
29Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 359,896 359,777
Short 325,816 308,042
Net 34,080 51,735
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
29Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 473,286 467,442
Short 479,092 505,601
Net -5,806 -38,159
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
29Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 102,995 108,162
Short 92,808 93,916
Net 10,187 14,246
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
29Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 53,580 55,373
Short 39,929 36,801
Net 13,651 18,572
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
29Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 951,808 951,201
Short 2,831,930 2,703,890
Net -1,880,122 -1,752,689
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)