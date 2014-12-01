Dec 1 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell last week from the previous seven days when they reached their highest level since May, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 75,327 contracts on Nov. 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 127,328 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28Nov2014 Prior week week Long 318,171 329,410 Short 342,438 352,594 Net -24,267 -23,184 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28Nov2014 Prior week week Long 305,549 316,995 Short 290,952 309,594 Net 14,597 7,401 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28Nov2014 Prior week week Long 386,471 398,903 Short 461,798 526,231 Net -75,327 -127,328 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28Nov2014 Prior week week Long 121,202 98,491 Short 84,336 83,474 Net 36,866 15,017 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28Nov2014 Prior week week Long 60,614 68,277 Short 46,794 43,181 Net 13,820 25,096 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28Nov2014 Prior week week Long 1,693,910 1,635,614 Short 2,202,956 2,213,920 Net -509,046 -578,306 (Editing by Alan Crosby)